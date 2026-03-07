Lễ trao giải Oscar 2026: “One Battle After Another” đại thắng với 6 giải

Danh sách một số giải thưởng quan trọng: Phim hay nhất: “One Battle After Another”. Đạo diễn xuất sắc nhất: Paul Thomas Anderson, “One Battle After Another” (Warner Bros). Nam diễn viên chính xuất sắc nhất: Michael B. Jordan, “Sinners” (Warner Bros.) Nữ diễn viên chính xuất sắc nhất: Jessie Buckley,“Hamnet” (Focus Features) Nam diễn viên phụ xuất sắc nhất: Sean Penn, “One Battle After Another” (Warner Bros). Nữ diễn viên phụ xuất sắc nhất: Amy Madigan, “Weapons” (Warner Bros). Kịch bản chuyển thể hay nhất: “One Battle After Another” (Warner Bros), tác giả Paul Thomas Anderson. Kịch bản gốc hay nhất: “Sinners” (Warner Bros), tác giả Ryan Coogler. Phim hoạt hình hay nhất: “KPop Demon Hunters” (Netflix). Phim hoạt hình ngắn hay nhất: “The Girl Who Cried Pearls” (National Film Board of Canada). Thiết kế phục trang xuất sắc nhất: “Frankenstein” (Netflix) Kate Hawley Tuyển chọn diễn viên xuất sắc: “One Battle After Another” (Warner Bros), Cassandra Kulukundis. Bài hát phim hay nhất: “Golden” của phim “KPop Demon Hunters” (Netflix). Nhạc phim hay nhất: “Sinners” (Warner Bros), Ludwig Goransson. Quay phim xuất sắc nhất: “Sinners” (Warner Bros), Autumn Durald Arkapaw. Biên tập xuất sắc nhất: “One Battle After Another” (Warner Bros), Andy Jurgensen. Phim nước ngoài hay nhất: “Sentimental Value”; A Mer Film/Eye Eye Pictures Production, điện ảnh Na Uy. Thiết kế sản xuất xuất sắc nhất: “Frankenstein” (Netflix) Tamara Deverell và Shane Vieau. Âm thanh xuất sắc nhất: “F1” (Apple) Gareth John, Al Nelson, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Gary A. Rizzo và Juan Peralta. Hiệu ứng hình ảnh: “Avatar: Fire and Ash” (Walt Disney) Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon và Daniel Barrett.