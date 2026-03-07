Lễ trao giải Oscar 2026: “One Battle After Another” đại thắng với 6 giải

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Danh sách một số giải thưởng quan trọng:
Phim hay nhất: “One Battle After Another”.
Đạo diễn xuất sắc nhất: Paul Thomas Anderson, “One Battle After Another” (Warner Bros).
Nam diễn viên chính xuất sắc nhất: Michael B. Jordan, “Sinners” (Warner Bros.)
Nữ diễn viên chính xuất sắc nhất: Jessie Buckley,“Hamnet” (Focus Features)
Nam diễn viên phụ xuất sắc nhất: Sean Penn, “One Battle After Another” (Warner Bros).
Nữ diễn viên phụ xuất sắc nhất: Amy Madigan, “Weapons” (Warner Bros).
Kịch bản chuyển thể hay nhất: “One Battle After Another” (Warner Bros), tác giả Paul Thomas Anderson.
Kịch bản gốc hay nhất: “Sinners” (Warner Bros), tác giả Ryan Coogler.
Phim hoạt hình hay nhất: “KPop Demon Hunters” (Netflix).
Phim hoạt hình ngắn hay nhất: “The Girl Who Cried Pearls” (National Film Board of Canada).
Thiết kế phục trang xuất sắc nhất: “Frankenstein” (Netflix) Kate Hawley
Tuyển chọn diễn viên xuất sắc: “One Battle After Another” (Warner Bros), Cassandra Kulukundis.
Bài hát phim hay nhất: “Golden” của phim “KPop Demon Hunters” (Netflix).
Nhạc phim hay nhất: “Sinners” (Warner Bros), Ludwig Goransson.
Quay phim xuất sắc nhất: “Sinners” (Warner Bros), Autumn Durald Arkapaw.
Biên tập xuất sắc nhất: “One Battle After Another” (Warner Bros), Andy Jurgensen.
Phim nước ngoài hay nhất: “Sentimental Value”; A Mer Film/Eye Eye Pictures Production, điện ảnh Na Uy.
Thiết kế sản xuất xuất sắc nhất: “Frankenstein” (Netflix) Tamara Deverell và Shane Vieau.
Âm thanh xuất sắc nhất: “F1” (Apple) Gareth John, Al Nelson, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Gary A. Rizzo và Juan Peralta.
Hiệu ứng hình ảnh: “Avatar: Fire and Ash” (Walt Disney) Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon và Daniel Barrett.