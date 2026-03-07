  • Huế ngày nay Online
ClockThứ Hai, 16/03/2026 15:36

Lễ trao giải Oscar 2026: “One Battle After Another” đại thắng với 6 giải

Bộ phim chính trị “One Battle After Another” đã gặt hái thành công tại lễ trao giải Oscar 2026 với 6 tượng vàng, trong đó có giải Phim hay nhất. Đạo diễn phim là Paul Thomas Anderson giành giải Đạo diễn xuất sắc nhất và Kịch bản chuyển thể hay nhất.

Bão Oscar đổ bộ vào miền Đông Cuba

Ê-kíp làm phim “One Battle After Another” tại lễ trao giải. (Ảnh: LAT) 

Đạo diễn Anderson chia sẻ: “Tôi viết kịch bản bộ phim này cho các con tôi như một lời xin lỗi về ‘đống bừa bộn’ mà chúng ta để lại cho thế giới này, và tôi hy vọng các thế hệ sau sẽ mang lại sự tử tế”.

Một bộ phim khác cũng gặt hái thành công là “Sinners” với 4 tượng vàng, trong đó có giải Kịch bản gốc xuất sắc nhất cho tác giả Ryan Coogler và giải Nam diễn viên chính xuất sắc nhất cho Michael B. Jordan. Michael B. Jordan thủ vai một cặp sinh đôi chủ quán rượu trong “Sinners”.

Cả “One Battle After Another” và “Sinners” đều do Warner Bros. phát hành.

Trong khi đó, Jessie Buckley được vinh danh là Nữ diễn viên chính xuất sắc nhất, khi thể hiện một phụ nữ phải đối mặt với cái chết của con trai mình trong bộ phim “Hamnet”. "Tôi dành giải thưởng này cho sự hỗn loạn đẹp đẽ trong trái tim một người mẹ” – nữ diễn viên chia sẻ tại lễ trao giải.

Giải nam diễn viên phụ xuất sắc nhất thuộc về Sean Penn (“One Battle After Another”), người đã trở thành nam diễn viên thứ tư trong lịch sử giành được ba giải Oscar, tuy nhiên ông không có mặt để nhận giải. Trong phim, nam diễn viên gạo cội vào vai một người lính phân biệt chủng tộc quyết tâm gia nhập một hội kín. Trước đây, ông từng được trao giải cho vai diễn trong các phim “Milk” và “Mystic River”.

Amy Madigan giành giải Nữ diễn viên phụ xuất sắc nhất cho phim “Weapons”. Amy Madigan cũng là một nữ diễn viên kỳ cựu, từng được đề cử Oscar vào năm 1985.

Lễ trao giải Oscar năm nay diễn ra trong bối cảnh ngành công nghiệp điện ảnh khá chật vật khi khán giả trẻ hầu hết chỉ chú ý đến game hoặc You Tube hơn là phim ảnh, và doanh thu vé rạp vẫn chưa thể lấy lại được mức như trước khi dịch Covid-19 xảy ra. An ninh cho lễ trao giải cũng được thắt chặt hơn so với các lễ trao giải trước đó.

Danh sách một số giải thưởng quan trọng:

Phim hay nhất: “One Battle After Another”.

Đạo diễn xuất sắc nhất: Paul Thomas Anderson, “One Battle After Another” (Warner Bros).

Nam diễn viên chính xuất sắc nhất: Michael B. Jordan, “Sinners” (Warner Bros.)

Nữ diễn viên chính xuất sắc nhất: Jessie Buckley,“Hamnet” (Focus Features)

Nam diễn viên phụ xuất sắc nhất: Sean Penn, “One Battle After Another” (Warner Bros).

Nữ diễn viên phụ xuất sắc nhất: Amy Madigan, “Weapons” (Warner Bros).

Kịch bản chuyển thể hay nhất: “One Battle After Another” (Warner Bros), tác giả Paul Thomas Anderson.

Kịch bản gốc hay nhất: “Sinners” (Warner Bros), tác giả Ryan Coogler.

Phim hoạt hình hay nhất: “KPop Demon Hunters” (Netflix).

Phim hoạt hình ngắn hay nhất: “The Girl Who Cried Pearls” (National Film Board of Canada).

Thiết kế phục trang xuất sắc nhất: “Frankenstein” (Netflix) Kate Hawley

Tuyển chọn diễn viên xuất sắc: “One Battle After Another” (Warner Bros), Cassandra Kulukundis.

Bài hát phim hay nhất: “Golden” của phim “KPop Demon Hunters” (Netflix).

Nhạc phim hay nhất: “Sinners” (Warner Bros), Ludwig Goransson.

Quay phim xuất sắc nhất: “Sinners” (Warner Bros), Autumn Durald Arkapaw.

Biên tập xuất sắc nhất: “One Battle After Another” (Warner Bros), Andy Jurgensen.

Phim nước ngoài hay nhất: “Sentimental Value”; A Mer Film/Eye Eye Pictures Production, điện ảnh Na Uy.

Thiết kế sản xuất xuất sắc nhất: “Frankenstein” (Netflix) Tamara Deverell và Shane Vieau.

Âm thanh xuất sắc nhất: “F1” (Apple) Gareth John, Al Nelson, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Gary A. Rizzo và Juan Peralta.

Hiệu ứng hình ảnh: “Avatar: Fire and Ash” (Walt Disney) Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon và Daniel Barrett.

https://nhandan.vn/le-trao-giai-oscar-2026-one-battle-after-another-dai-thang-voi-6-giai-post948838.html?gidzl=V5XZGtwA8d5-HMf3VfSbSd16RqzfadHvFKewHMoITI8vH6eJQvmgScvCQqTeooPsRHa-GM8tuNa5UeelSm

Theo nhandan.vn
 Từ khóa:
Lễ trao giảiOscarHải Vân
ĐÁNH GIÁ
Hãy trở thành người đầu tiên đánh giá cho bài viết này!
  Nội dung góp ý

BẠN CÓ THỂ QUAN TÂM

TIN MỚI

Ấn phẩm của Báo và Phát thanh, Truyền hình Huế

Hotline:

0234.3845932

Quảng cáo:

0988807506

Email:

baohuengaynayonline@gmail.com

Tổng biên tập: Hoàng Đăng Khoa

Phó Tổng biên tập phụ trách Huế ngày nay Online: Trương Diên Thống

Tòa soạn: 61 Trần Thúc Nhẫn, TP.Huế

Bản quyền thuộc Huế ngày nay



Thông báo đổi tên miền

Return to top